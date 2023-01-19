RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

