Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,483 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.93.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

