Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 170,758 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

