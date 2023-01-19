Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.74 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Ralph Lauren worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of RL opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

