Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

