Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,657 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

