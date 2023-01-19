Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.67% of Everbridge worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,487 shares of company stock worth $829,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.