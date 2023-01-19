Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 3.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 63,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

Featured Articles

