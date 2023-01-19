Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 2,990,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
