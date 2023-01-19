Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RCGCF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,833. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

