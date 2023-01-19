Round Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $2.27 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $2.27 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00043093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

