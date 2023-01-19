Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,372 ($28.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,350.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,278.33. Shell has a one year low of GBX 23.71 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.48.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

