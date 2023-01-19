Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Royale Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 3,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Royale Energy Company Profile
