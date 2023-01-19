Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 937.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 3,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

