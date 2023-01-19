Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472,551 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap accounts for 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $67,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 43.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 28.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

