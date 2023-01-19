Royce & Associates LP Has $53.47 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,643 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.36% of Element Solutions worth $53,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

