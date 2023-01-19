Royce & Associates LP Has $64.37 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $64,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Landstar System
In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Landstar System Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $178.14.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.