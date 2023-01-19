Royce & Associates LP Has $64.37 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $64,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

