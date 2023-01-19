Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $359.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $504.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.92.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

