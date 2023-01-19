Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.63% of National Instruments worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,014,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,536,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $52.50 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

