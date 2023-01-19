Royce & Associates LP Purchases 12,912 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $59,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE JBT opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.