Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,860 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

