Royce & Associates LP Sells 74,754 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,754 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $43,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $93.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

