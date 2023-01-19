RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.66. RPT Realty shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 458 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $851.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

