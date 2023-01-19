RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 106.5% in December

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($59.78) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

