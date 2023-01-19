Safe Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Safe has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $125.68 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00029051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00224153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.76347459 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

