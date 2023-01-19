Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.40 on April 7th

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAFE stock opened at GBX 998.50 ($12.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 445.13. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,423 ($17.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 947.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 980.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($8,094,494.25).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

