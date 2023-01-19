Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.46% of Salesforce worth $660,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Salesforce stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

