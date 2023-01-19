Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 17,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,660. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

