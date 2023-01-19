Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 17,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,660. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
