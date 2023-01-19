Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sands China Price Performance
Sands China stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.
Sands China Company Profile
