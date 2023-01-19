Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Price Performance

Sands China stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

