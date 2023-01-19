Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 30,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,557. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

