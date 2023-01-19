Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

