Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,853,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 267,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.