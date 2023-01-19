Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $43,185,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

DE opened at $423.94 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.16. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

