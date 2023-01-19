Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 561.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

COMT opened at $28.01 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

