Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.53 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

