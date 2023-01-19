Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,708,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.