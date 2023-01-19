Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,722 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

