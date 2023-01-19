Scotiabank Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Sector Perform

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.