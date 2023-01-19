SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SEEK Price Performance

SKLTY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

