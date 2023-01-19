Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $67.33 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $67.33 million and approximately $767,091.14 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00246722 USD and is down -20.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,436,230.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

