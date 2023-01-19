Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $144,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.