Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $144,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
