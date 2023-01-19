Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $127,000 in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Trean Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $307.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.40.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

