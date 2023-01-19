Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

