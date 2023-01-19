Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 4,912,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Seven Generations Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

