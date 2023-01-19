Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in December

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSDOY stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

