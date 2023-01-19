Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.