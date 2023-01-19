Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.17 on Friday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

