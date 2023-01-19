Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Increases By 104.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter valued at $519,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTM remained flat at $10.10 on Thursday. 2,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,372. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

