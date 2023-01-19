Short Interest in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Decreases By 87.6%

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athena Consumer Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAQ. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ACAQ remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

