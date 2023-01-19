Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Decreases By 88.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKH remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

