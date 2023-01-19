Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Rises By 86.6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CXBMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,799. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXBMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

